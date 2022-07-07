Forced to play with injuries, blocked from going to the US - Mohammed Polo recounts difficult times

The legendary Mohammed Polo

Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo has recounted some of the horrific moments of his career when officials of both Accra Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars forced him to play through injuries.



According to Mohammed Polo who complained about how Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's military regime blocked his breakthrough move to the USA, he played with a damaged leg when he finally got the chance to play in UAE.



The 1978 African Cup Winner revealed in an interview with Angel FM that officials of both Accra Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars were consistently giving him injections to play games without properly treating him and that damaged both legs.



"They used to force me to play with injuries in both the Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak. They will only give me injections without properly treating the leg and that is why some of us went through."

"I later got to know in UAE that my legs have been damaged. They took me to all the best hospitals in Europe but in the end, I had to play with the injuries because nothing could be done about it," Mohammed Polo told Saddick Adams.



He also spoke about how he missed out on a life-changing opportunity to play football in the United States of America in 1974 because of the government.



"I had a chance to travel to the USA in 1974 after being shortlisted among the best player on the continent but the government blocked the move from happening."



"It was not Hearts of Oak who blocked that transfer but the Military government of the day stopped me because I was a national asset and nobody dared to speak against the decision of the government" Polo added.



