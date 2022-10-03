Forget about Black Stars, don't even dream of a return - Ahaji Raji tells Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Erstwhile Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) boss, Alhaji Raji, has warned former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan not to dream about returning to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Raji, Asamoah Gyan should not even consider playing in the World Cup.



He wondered if Gyan would be happy if something similar happened during his prime years.



"Asamoah Gyan should forget about the Black Stars; he must not even dream of returning to the team. If others had done the same in the past would he have got the opportunity to play for the team?" he questioned.



He tasked the former Legon Cities and Sunderland striker to discard the idea to rejoin the senior national team as a player.



Asamoah Gyan in a previous interview with BBC declared his intentions to be part of Otto Addo’s World Cup squad.

Gyan said he is training intensively to shed weight in time for the tournament scheduled for November 2021.



"Talent-wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically," he told the BBC World Service.



"The World Cup is every footballer's dream. I think I've got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again.



"I've been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It's an eight-week program and according to my physical instructor, I'm improving faster than he thought. Then I must see how my body reacts to playing competitive football."



Gyan however disclosed he is yet to engage the technical team of the Black Stars on his decision to join the team.

"I haven't announced my retirement. Anything can happen, you know. It's happened before, talking about Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play in a World Cup."



Gyan has 51 goals in 101 appearances for the Black Stars and was part of Ghana’s teams for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.



"If he wants to serve in any technical capacity or play a role as an advisor to the striking department then that is fine, but as a player, he should forget it," he stated.



EE/FNOQ