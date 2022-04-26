Forget about Mohammed Salisu if he is not ready - GFA told

Defender, Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu not ready to play for Ghana

Mohammed Salisu benched after poor show at Southampton



GFA urged to pursue other players



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been urged not to pursue Mohammed Salisu anymore if the defender is not ready to play for the Black Stars by the time the 2023 AFCON qualifiers kick off.



According to Ebenezer Sefa, there should be a time limit on the space granted the Southampton defender to ponder on playing for the Black Stars.



He explained that, the GFA should not relent on their pursuit but rather have confidence in the current crop of defenders in the team.



“At least we still have more months before the World Cup. If he’s ready to come and play fine, if he’s not ready we should have confidence in those who are there. I’m not saying we should drop our pursuit of him but there should be a limit. There should be a time limit.

"If by May when we start our AFCON qualifiers, if we play Angola and that young man has not made up his mind, we should forget about him and concentrate on those who are ready to play because from that time to November when the World Cup starts, we need to focus,” he said.



Coach Sefah stated that although Ghana needs quality for the World Cup, if Salisu is unwilling to play for the Black Stars after June, he should be left alone. He named some players who never played in international matches.



“I mean Ginola never played for the French National team after he was dropped by Gerrad Houllier; Cantona did not play again for France after then coach Henri Michel dropped him for misconduct. And these were quality players,” Coach Sefa emphasized.



Salisu has told the GFA he is not yet ready to play for the national team and needs more time to prepare.



Ghana will start the 2023 AFCON qualifiers between May-June against Group E opponents Madagascar, Angola and Central African Republic.