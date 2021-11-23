Forgive me and let’s begin a new chapter - Gladson Awako to Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak player, Gladson Awako

Hearts of Oak start signing, Gladson Awako, has asked Hearts of Oak to pardon him after skiving off from the club.



The former Great Olympics playmaker signed for Hearts on August 23, 2021, but opted not to play for the league winners after just three weeks, thus vacated from camp.



The Phobians released a statement on September 21, confirming that Awako has been excused to sort out 'some personal difficulties'.

“Our recent signing, Gladson Awako has experienced some personal difficulties that have prevented him from playing football and starting for Hearts of Oak so far.



“The club expects him to sort out those difficulties soon so that he can rejoin his colleagues and resume playing football,” the statement by the club read.



Finally, the Black Stars midfielder is set to return to camp this week after the intervention of his native chief, Teshie Gbugblah Oblahiaaa Mantse (Youth Chief), Original Nii Martey Laryea I.



The Youth Chief seems to have put things to bed and Awako has pleaded with the entire Phobia fraternity to start their relationship on a clean slate.



“Hearts of Oak fans, management and the entire board should forgive me for whatever has happened during this period so that we can all move on,” he is quoted by Phobiasportsnews

“What happened was something beyond me, let’s begin a new chapter and make history and new achievements together,” he added



He also thanked Nii Martey Laryea I for his advice and called for fans support as he seek to succeed in his new adventure.



"I want to say a very big thank you to my Father Nii Martey Laryea I for his counsel and the kits he has given me to start training. I would like to urge all the Hearts of Oak fans to put everything behind them and support me to succeed in my coming back as a player of the team."



Awako was registered for Hearts of Oak's CAF interclub competition. Hence, he could play a part in the club's game against JS Saoura in the Confederations Cup on November 28.