‘Forgive me one last time’ - Bechem United's Augustine Okrah apologizes for headbutting referee

Bechem United, Augustine Okrah

Hearts of Oak win MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United

Bechem United stariker Augustin Okrah received a red card



Hearts of Oak win back-to-back FA Cup championships



Bechem United forward, Augustine Okrah, has rendered an unqualified apology for headbutting an assistant referee, Stephen Balanguena, during the Sunday June 26 MTN FA Cup final between his club and Accra Hearts of Oak.



In a June 27 statement, the player expressed remorse over his unethical behavior adding that he feels ashamed to have acted in such a manner.



He also used the opportunity to ask for forgiveness from the entire management of Bechem United, the fanbase and teammates for the harm his actions may have caused them.

“I tender an unconditional apology for the unethical behavior that caused my early exit from the FA Cup final between Hearts of Oak and Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



“I am extremely sorry and remorseful for the harm this have caused including hurting sentiments. I am ashamed of myself for having behaved in such a manner,” part of the statement read.



“To Mr. Kingsley Owusu Achau, The Patrons, The Management, My Indefatigable teammates, The Entire fans (Hunters), Friends of Bechem United, The good people of Ahafo Region and the entire sporting fraternity, please forgive me this one last time. I am sorry for my behaviour and apologize from the core of my heart” the statement concluded.



Augustine Okrah was shown a red card in the 68th minute of the much-anticipated FA Cup finals after a throw in which he thought should have gone his way was called against him instead.



With Bechem already down by 2-1 at that point, the former Asante Kotoko man, who had a decent game before the incident, could not keep his cool as he headbutted assistant referee Balanguena after furiously complaining about the call.

The Hunters lost the game 2-1 as many blamed the defeat on Okrah.



Others condemned the winger and called for sanctions to be applied, saying that his actions were inappropriate.



