Forgive the Black Stars and lets move forward - Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu says Ghanaians should forgive the Black Stars after the disastrous showing at the African Cup of Nations tournament.

He says that we cannot cry over spilt milk as the damage has already been caused at the African Cup of Nations so we must look forward to the World Cup qualifier play off in March against Nigeria.



This follows the team's poor showing at the ongoing African Cup of Nations(AFCON)tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana suffered the ignominy of exiting the tournament at the group stages after a 3-2 defeat to lowly-ranked Comoros Island.



In a group which contains Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island, the Black Stars finished bottom of the group with just a point.

“We have to forgive the Black Stars and move forward. You don’t cry over spilt milk, so, I think we must endeavour to find a heart of forgiveness for the Black Stars,” he said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.



“We have a major transition between now and when we will face Nigeria. The Sports Minister and the GFA should work to transition the coach between now. You don’t want us to blame you if Nigeria defeats us. We must qualify (for the world cup).” he added.



“The Black Stars did not gel as a team because they didn’t play together as a team, that was part of our problem. Let us recover very fast and build the Black Stars as a team, explore the opportunities of those new other talents elsewhere,” he concluded.