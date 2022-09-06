Former Ajax defender shares how Kudus Mohammed can earn playing time at club

Mohammed Kudus

Former Ajax defender, Hedwiges Maduro has shared how Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus can earn playing time at the club.

The 22-year-old has been struggling for much playing time with the Dutch giants in the ongoing season and wanted out of the club in the just ended window.



Kudus earned some game time over the weekend when Ajax defeated SC Cambuur on home turf.



He was introduced at the beginning of the second half, replacing compatriot Brian Brobbey as Ajax inflicted a 4-0 win over their opponent.



Kudus scored fourth goals to help his side to an emphatic win.



According to the former player, the enterprising midfielder will get playing time if he able to maintain his form in the side game against SC Cambuur.

"Kudus came in strongly, he is sharp and fits well," Maduro told ESPN. "He now plays a bit as a false striker, especially in the combination, and he does that very well. He just has to continue this, then he will get enough minutes," he added.



"I don't know if this is his best position, but he does get into certain zones. Whether he's on ten or in the striker, it doesn't matter to him.



"He can work very well in the small spaces, is super strong and ball resistant. He was also important in putting pressure. He was there like the chickens. Get up immediately, don't whine."



"Occasionally you think: you can also play. But he was looking for actions and another goal. After such a period you also have to let him have his way. Perhaps it is also that he lacks a little overview, but I think above all that he wants to show himself. But he has to work on that overview. He often has his head down."