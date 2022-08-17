1
Menu
Sports

Former Al Ahly manager, Pitso Mosimane, speaks highly of Kotoko

Pitso Mosimane 3 Pitso Mosimane

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pitso Mosimane, former manager of Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, has spoken highly about Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He described the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as a 'slaughterhouse' where he got two top players - Steven Odoro and Rashid Soumaila.

Mosimane spoke about the Kumasi-based club during a Twitter exchange which started with him congratulating a former player who had taken to coaching.

"Congratulations Flo, I wish you all the best, my brother. That’s a big club with lots of history and reputation. I know you will add a lot of value," Pitso wrote while congratulating Florence Ibenge.

Ibenge, a former Congolese international, had announced his new role as manager of Sudanese giants, Al Hilal.

When one Twitter user commented: Pitso come to @AsanteKotoko_SC Ghana, the one-time CAF manager of the year responded: "Baba Yara Stadium in Ashanti Region, slaughterhouse! That’s where I bought the magician Steven Odoro and hard tackler Rashid Soumaila."

Find the tweets below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Related Articles: