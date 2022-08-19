Former Al-Ahly manager descirbes Baba Yara stadium as "Slaughter House"

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach have described the Baba Yara Stadium as a slaughter house while answering a fan's question about coaching the Porcupine Warriors.
The Baba Yara Stadium is home to the reigning Ghana Premier League champion, Asante Kotoko.
Mosimane, who was responding to a fan's plea for him to join Asante Kotoko, discussed his connection with the club, having signed two Kotoko players.
"Baba Yara Stadium in Ashanti Region, slaughter house! That’s where I bought the magician Steven Odoro and hard tackler Rashid Soumaila," Pitso tweeted.
Pitso Mosimane is presently unattached following his departure from Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June 2022.
