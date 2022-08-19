Former Al-Ahly manager descirbes Baba Yara stadium as "Slaughter House"

Pitso Mosimane

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach have described the Baba Yara Stadium as a slaughter house while answering a fan's question about coaching the Porcupine Warriors.

The Baba Yara Stadium is home to the reigning Ghana Premier League champion, Asante Kotoko.



Mosimane, who was responding to a fan's plea for him to join Asante Kotoko, discussed his connection with the club, having signed two Kotoko players.

"Baba Yara Stadium in Ashanti Region, slaughter house! That’s where I bought the magician Steven Odoro and hard tackler Rashid Soumaila," Pitso tweeted.



Pitso Mosimane is presently unattached following his departure from Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June 2022.