0
Menu
Sports

Former Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan explains why he didn’t join Hearts of Oak

51644522.295 Felix Annan

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan has explained why he turned down a move to Hearts of Oak after leaving the Porcupine Warriors.

Annan, who joined the Porcupine Warriors as a teenager in 2011 departed the club middle of this year over lack of playing time.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio, the 27-year-old who now plies his trade in America confirmed rejecting an opportunity to join Hearts of Oak.

Explaining why he didn’t accept a move to Hearts of Oak, Annan was of the opinion he had seen it all locally and for that matter, needed a change elsewhere.

According to him, he wanted a new challenge as h

“Almost every club in the Ghana Premier League wanted me to play for them when I announced my exit from Kotoko, including Hearts of Oak,” he confirmed.

“I declined the numerous calls from the local clubs because I wanted a new environment outside Ghana. I felt I had given and proved myself enough and there was nothing to prove anywhere again in Ghana.”

Felix Annan enjoyed a remarkable season with his new club, Maryland Bobcats. He was in post for 20 matches and kept 8 clean sheets for his side.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt