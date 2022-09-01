2
Former Asante Kotoko captain threatens to sue journalist over ‘false’ publication

Ismail Ganiu 456789.png Former Asante Kotoko captain, Ismail Ganiyu

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiyu has threatened to sue Ghanaian journalist, Listowel Mensah over false publication.

Listowel, via his Twitter handle, relayed a report filed by a colleague, Mohammed Shaban, that the former Kotoko captain has finally terminated his contract with the club after demanding the termination three times.

Ganiyu quoted the tweet, citing that the Angel FM pundit has allegedly defamed him by stating he demanded contract termination three times.

"At the right time, you will hear from my lawyer for you to prove where I requested three times for my contract to be terminated. (character defamation)," the Black Stars defender tweeted in reaction.

Ganiyu was named captain and had his contract extended for two years before the start of the last season. However, after playing one year out of the two, he has reportedly requested contract termination due to a reported offer from abroad.

The club has relieved him of his leadership duties, appointing new team leaders, with Richard Boadu leading the pack.

Ismail Ganiyu was also left out of their squad for their pre-season in Sudan.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
