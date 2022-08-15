Former Asante Kotoko coach wades into Bawumia, Alan saga

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has discounted the chances of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen in the flagbearer race for the governing New Patriotic Party.

Following a mammoth health walk held in Kumasi on Saturday, August 13, 2022, the topic of who will lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections has found it's on the front burner as the debate continues over who will lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.



Coach, Opeele Boateng who claims to have a ‘soft spot’ for Alan Kyerematen believes the Trade Minister only appeals to Ashanti Region which is where he hails from.



Opeele would have loved that Alan Kyerematen leads the country as he is a product of his alma mater Adisadel College but is not convinced about his chances.



“My soft spot for Alan Cash is bcos Adisadel College is yet to produce an elected president for Ghana However, he must be told in plain language that Ghanaians are HUNGRY and ANGRY hence, VERBATIMS like Ashanti Project etc won't bring him to power. It's abt Ghana, not Ashanti”, he tweeted.



Alan Kyerematen who is believed to be huge of Asante Kotoko is expected to go battle with fellow Asante Kotoko fans, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong for the flagbearer slot of the NPP.

On Saturday, hundreds of his supporters defied party order to stage a health walk in Kumasi to whip up interest in his campaign.



Some utterances made by Hopeson Adorye, a member of his campaign team at the rally have drawn the ire of some leading members of the party with Majority Chief Whip and Asante Kotoko fan, Frank Annoh Dompreh calling on Alan Kyerematen to restrain Hopeson Adorye.



"Chief Alan Kyeremanten should as a matter of urgency call on his Director of Operation, Hopeson to retract his unfortunate comment forthwith.. We have a beautiful Party with a respected Tradition, let's conduct a civil and clean campaign.."





KPE