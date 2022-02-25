Former Asante Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah joins Legon Cities

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Yeboah

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Yeboah has joined Legon Cities ahead of the second round of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

Legon Cities confirmed the signing of the left-back earlier this week. Yeboah was announced alongside two other signings Youssifou Atté and Basit Anwar.



“Legon Cities FC is delighted to announce the signing of Patrick Yeboah, Youssifou Atté, and Basit Anwar to the club.



“All three players have joined the Royal family till the end of the current league season.”

Yeboah is a left-back who – in recent years has had stints at Karela United, Asante Kotoko, and Medeama SC.



The 27-year-old is available for selection this weekend when Legon Cities host Hearts of Oak and is ready for the clash.