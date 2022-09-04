Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah joins Adama City FC in Ethiopia

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Kwame Baah

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Kwame Baah has completed a move to join Ethiopian club, Adama City FC.

The shot-stopper ended his say with Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko at the end of the 2022/23 football season.



Following several talks between his representatives and officials of Adama City FC, Kwame Baah has joined the Ethiopian club.



The goalie has joined the club to augment the squad of team for the 2022/23 football season.



Last season, Kwame Baah did not play much throughout the 2021/22 football season.

He was part of the Asante Kotoko team that won the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.



Meanwhile, former Hearts of Oak attacking midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has also been signed by Adama City FC for the new football season.



Both Ansah Botchway and Kwame Baah have signed year-long contracts with the Ethiopian club.