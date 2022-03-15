Former Asante Kotoko player Samuel Inkoom begins training with Hearts of Oak

Former Black Stars right-back, Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak sign Sulley Muntari

Opare Addo confirms Samuel Inkoom has started training with Hearts



I would love to play in the GPL - Samuel Inkoom



Former Black Stars right-back, Samuel Inkoom, has begun training with Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.



Inkoom,32, last played for FC Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia and is back in Ghana after ending his one-year stay with the club.



According to Hearts spokesperson Opare Addo, the rainbow side will sign the former Asante Kotoko player if he impresses head coach Samuel Boadu.



"Samuel Inkoom is at the Hearts of Oak training grounds. He's training with the team, and the technical handlers are looking at him. Hearts will sign him if he expresses the coaches. Sulley Muntari passed through the same process before he was signed," he told Pure FM.

Samuel Inkoom, since returning in February 2022 has expressed his desire to play in the domestic league.



"I would love to play in the Ghana Premier League because this is where I started. If I go out [Europe] there and learn more, I think it's good I come back home," he told Joy Sports



In the said interview, he also talked about improving the country's top-flight league.



"We have to convince the government so that when they give us the money, they know they'll get something good in return. If we can get good sponsors to come on board, Ghana Premier League will be one of the best."



Hearts of Oak could have two ex-Black Stars players in their squad if they pen a deal with Inkoom, having signed Sulley Muntari in January 2022.