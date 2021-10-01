Former Ashgold defender Tijani Joshua quits Aduana Stars

Tijani was plagued consistently with injuries

Former AshantiGold Tijani Joshua has revealed quitting Aduana Stars due to persistent injuries.

Joshua said the club were willing to extend his stay beyond January next year but he kicked against it.



He instead reached an agreement with the club for the termination of his contract.



"Since I joined the team have been always struggled with injuries so the team approached me and I told them I want to terminate my contact," the left-back told West FM.



"They asked me about contract extension because my years with them will end in January but I decided not to stay, I'm even preparing to leave Aduana in the coming days"

"I think with good recruitment of players, the team is currently doing, they can start the new season very well because last season the team couldn't perform well because of some vital points we lost both home and away." He concluded.



The 29-year-old captained AshantiGold before joining the 'Ogya lads' in 2019.



He previously played Sekondi Hassacas, Wa All Stars (new Legon Cities FC) in the Ghana Premier League.