Former Berekum Chelsea forward Kofi Owusu on King Faisal's radar

Former Berekum Chelsea attacker, Kofi Owusu

Former Berekum Chelsea attacker Kofi Owusu is on the verge of joining King Faisal in the second transfer window, FMIG can exclusively report.

Owusu who parted ways with Berekum Chelsea is in advanced talk with King Faisal for a possible return at the club.



According to our source, the player is interested in making a return to the club where he started and could sign a deal in the coming days.



The former Ghana Premier League top scorers scored two goals in six games for Berekum Chelsea in the current campaign before parting ways for the club.



Owusu featured for King Faisal in the 2011/2012 season before joining Aduana Stars the following season.

He won the Ghana Premier League golden boot in 2015/2016 at Berekum Chelsea before joining Ashantigold the following season.



Owusu had a spell with Egyptian side Aswan FC before returning to Berekum Chelsea in 2019.



He is expected to join King Faisal in the second transfer window.