Former Bilbao President Aitor Elizegi supported my decision to play for Ghana - Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams has revealed that former Bilbao President Aitor Elizegi urged him to follow his heart when he was thinking about switching nationalities.

Aitor was the president of football club Athletic Bilbao from 2018 to 2022. He did not seek re-election at the end of his four-year term in 2022.



Speaking in an interview in Spain on his nationality switch the 28-year-old striker said the decision was taken with Aitor Elizegi during his time as president of Athletic Club.



The Basque-born Ghanaian striker also added that the Spanish entrepreneur and chef sent him a message after making his official announcement that went viral.

"He told me to go for what made me happy. When I made it public he sent me a very emotional message,"



Inaki and his brother Nico are back in Spain preparing for the 2022/23 football season.