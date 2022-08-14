0
Menu
Sports

Former Bilbao President Aitor Elizegi supported my decision to play for Ghana - Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams 345678 Inaki Williams

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams has revealed that former Bilbao President Aitor Elizegi urged him to follow his heart when he was thinking about switching nationalities.

Aitor was the president of football club Athletic Bilbao from 2018 to 2022. He did not seek re-election at the end of his four-year term in 2022.

Speaking in an interview in Spain on his nationality switch the 28-year-old striker said the decision was taken with Aitor Elizegi during his time as president of Athletic Club.

The Basque-born Ghanaian striker also added that the Spanish entrepreneur and chef sent him a message after making his official announcement that went viral.

"He told me to go for what made me happy. When I made it public he sent me a very emotional message,"

Inaki and his brother Nico are back in Spain preparing for the 2022/23 football season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA