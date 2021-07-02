Former Black Satellites midfielder Salifu confident King Faisal will escape relegation

Seidu Salifu, Former Black Satellites midfielder

Former Black Satellites midfielder Seidu Salifu is confident King Faisal will escape relegation at the end of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Insha Allah Boys defeated Legon Cities 2-0 on match day 31 at Ohene Amyeaw Park to boost their Premier League survival hopes.



King Faisal are now 15th in the table tied on points with Eleven Wonders and one point ahead of the drop.



"We have a good team and a good technical team, everyone is trying his possible best to push King Faisal to the next level. We the players are trying to put our best to remain in the league, that’s our objective for now," Salifu told Kumasi-based OTEC FM.

"I have the feeling that we will not lose any game in our remaining matches. Looking at the performance of the boys during our last game, I think King Faisal has the highest chance to remain in the league."



King Faisal will lock horns with Asante Kotoko at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium on Saturday in their next league encounter.