0
Menu
Sports

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor open to Asante Kotoko return

CK Akonnor Black Stars Coach.jpeg Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akonnor

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor is interested in returning to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko are without a coach after Prosper Ogum, who guided them to the Ghana Premier League last season, shockingly resigned.

Akonnor spent a year with the Porcupine Warriors between 2018 and 2019.

It was the first time in 13 years that Kotoko advanced to the group stage of a Caf interclub competition.

Akonnor’s excellent work at Kotoko earned him a job with the Black Stars in early 2020.

“For me returning to Kotoko will be on a different level. Kotoko was full of joy and though I went through a lot of pressure, it was a positive one,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Akonnor was fired as Black Stars coach in September 2021 after only 10 games in charge. Akonnor lost four matches, won four and drew two.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Related Articles: