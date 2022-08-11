Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor open to Asante Kotoko return

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor is interested in returning to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.
Kotoko are without a coach after Prosper Ogum, who guided them to the Ghana Premier League last season, shockingly resigned.
Akonnor spent a year with the Porcupine Warriors between 2018 and 2019.
It was the first time in 13 years that Kotoko advanced to the group stage of a Caf interclub competition.
Akonnor’s excellent work at Kotoko earned him a job with the Black Stars in early 2020.
“For me returning to Kotoko will be on a different level. Kotoko was full of joy and though I went through a lot of pressure, it was a positive one,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.
Akonnor was fired as Black Stars coach in September 2021 after only 10 games in charge. Akonnor lost four matches, won four and drew two.
- Fatau Dauda avails himself for technical assignments ahead of World Cup
- Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer details why he chose Ghana over Germany
- I enjoyed coaching Asante Kotoko more than Black Stars - CK Akonnor
- I will one day tell my story with Black Stars as head coach - CK Akonnor
- Stay away from Black Stars captaincy - Prophet warns Thomas Partey
- Read all related articles