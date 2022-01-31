Former Black Stars coach fingered in sexual harassment scandal

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant is the subject of an investigative piece that has implicated him in multiple cases of sexual harassment and sexual abuse, The Times of Israel has reported.



The Israeli newspaper reports that 66-year-old Avram Grant is accused of allegedly harassing people sexually in an investigation aired by Channel 12 on Sunday, January 30, 2022.



Haim Etgar, a reporter with Channel 12 is quoted to have spoken to several victims who confirmed being sexually abused by the former Chelsea coach.



In a publication on Monday, January 31, 2022, one of the women recounted her experience and is quoted as saying, “he told me, ‘Make yourself comfortable, take off your clothes.’ I thought he was joking. I was sitting far away from him, on the edge of the couch. He asked me to come closer and tried to hug me, really grabbed me and did not let go,” said the woman, who was 22 at the time.

“I felt uncomfortable, he put his hand on my thigh, and I remember immediately moving his hand. After a few seconds of talking, he grabbed me by the neck, as if choking me, turned my head to him, and tried to kiss me by force,” she said, adding that she immediately said no. “I didn’t have the courage to say no to him.”



Avram Grant is alleged to have defied the pleas of the said woman and “took her hand and placed it on his crotch.”



The victims per the report include female sports journalists, models as well as ex-staff of Avram Grant.



One of the victims, an ex-model, is reported to have retired prematurely from her modelling career after she was sexually harassed by Avram Grant in a hotel in London.



Avram Grant handled the Black Stars from 2014 to 2015. Under his reign, the Black Stars finished second in the 2015 AFCON and finished fourth in the 2017 edition.



He was fired by the FA for failing to lead Ghana to its fifth AFCON trophy.