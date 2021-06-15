Former Black Stars midfielder Agyemang-Badu declares Hearts coach as the best in Ghana

Samuel Boadu, Hearts of Oak coach

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is full of praise for Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu, insisting he is the best in the country.

Boadu has led the Phobians to the top of the table after taking over as head coach in March, overseeing a run that includes six games without defeat.



The former Medeama gaffer has won nine games, drawn two, and lost two and could be the man to lead the Phobians to their first title in ten years.



Last night Hearts disciplined Medeama to take a three-point lead at the summit.



”Hearts of Oak head coach. Best in the country for now. He dey worry, herrr what a coach” Agyemang Badu said in a Facebook post after the match.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is a staunch Asante Kotoko fan and has been keenly following the title race since returning to Ghana.



The former Udinese player has reiterated his desire to return to the club one day to finish his unfinished business with them.



The Porcupine Warriors will play Inter Allies in Dawu on Monday and have the chance to close the gap on their rivals.