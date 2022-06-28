4
Menu
Sports

Former Black Stars player Abu Imoro ‘Tigana’ dead

Abu Imoro Tigana.jfif Abu Imoro ‘Tigana’

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abu Imoro confirmed dead

Great Olympics players support Abu Imoro

Abedi Pele eulogizes Abu Imoro

Former Black Stars player Abu Imoro has been reported dead.

The announcement was made by Anthony Baffoe, the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana.

The retired player reportedly died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at around 3:00 pm in Accra.

Imoro was an icon for Great Olympics and Real Tamale United during his playing days.

He was also a regular for the Black Stars in the 1980s and impressed the fans during his period with the national team.

His life was however ruined by hard drugs and thus fell below the pecking order.

However, some benevolent former teammates of his came to his aid after widespread reports of how he had become a pauper.

The midfielder who was known for his skill and panache on the ball was later sent to a rehabilitation center and successfully underwent reformation.

Imoro was a close friend to the great Abedi Pele during their playing days. He was nicknamed Juan Tigana, a former French footballer due to his toughness on the ball.

Tributes have been pouring in since the death of the former Black Stars and Great Olympics player.



JNA/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Related Articles: