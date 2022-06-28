Former Black Stars player Abu Imoro ‘Tigana’ dead

Abu Imoro confirmed dead
Great Olympics players support Abu Imoro
Abedi Pele eulogizes Abu Imoro
Former Black Stars player Abu Imoro has been reported dead.
The announcement was made by Anthony Baffoe, the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana.
The retired player reportedly died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at around 3:00 pm in Accra.
Imoro was an icon for Great Olympics and Real Tamale United during his playing days.
He was also a regular for the Black Stars in the 1980s and impressed the fans during his period with the national team.
His life was however ruined by hard drugs and thus fell below the pecking order.
However, some benevolent former teammates of his came to his aid after widespread reports of how he had become a pauper.
The midfielder who was known for his skill and panache on the ball was later sent to a rehabilitation center and successfully underwent reformation.
Imoro was a close friend to the great Abedi Pele during their playing days. He was nicknamed Juan Tigana, a former French footballer due to his toughness on the ball.
Tributes have been pouring in since the death of the former Black Stars and Great Olympics player.
My story on the plight of Abu Imoro. Regrets, craving a chance for redemption. Difficult on a once brilliant footballer#3Sports pic.twitter.com/RR7FVP8Ka0— Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 2, 2020
JNA/FNOQ
- He’s so 'injury prone' - Arsenal fans want club to find Thomas Partey replacement
- Won World Cup, signed for Madrid but now a kit-man: What went wrong for Ghana’s Baba Sule?
- Four players who have moved to new clubs after making Black Stars debut
- Black Stars technical team are toying with the goalkeeping department - Joseph Carr
- 2022 Women's U-20 World Cup: Black Princesses will deliver - Randy Abbey
- Read all related articles