Former Black Stars trainer Kwasi Appiah predicts tough season for Asante Kotoko

Former Black Stars trainer James Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah believes 2021/22Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko will not have the 2023/24 on a silver platter.

Kwasi Appiah who last managed division one league side Kenpong Football Academy has been assigned a new role at Asante Kotoko where he will foresee player recruitment as stated by Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during a meeting on Friday, July 21.



Speaking on Akoma FM, the former Ghanaian international said “The season will not be easy for Kotoko but once we have a substantive coach, he (the Coach) will be looking at players who will be leaving and then recruit new ones as replacements”.



According to him, despite losing a few players to national duties with the Black Galaxies, he remains optimistic with an intensive six-week training, the team will be ready.



“The pre-season will be affected a little bit but I think with intensive six weeks of training, the team should be ready, it's just unfortunate that some of the players are at the national camp (Black Galaxy). But we will start with those available and make sure that all other aspects of the team are receiving the necessary attention”, he added.

Weeks back, it was alleged Kwasi Appiah met with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II where he could be named as the new coach for Asante Kotoko but was later assigned to a new role as a member of the 4-member Interim Management Committee to steer the affairs of the club ahead of the new season.



The 64-year-old gaffer has managed Ghana’s U23, Asante Kotoko, Al Khartoum of Sudan, and the Black Stars between 2012-2014 and 2017 to 2020.



LSN/BB