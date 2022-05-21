Former Blacks captain Asamoah Gyan describes Kevin-Prince Boateng as a good guy

Asamoah Gyan and Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan characterized Kevin-Prince Boateng as a good guy who worked hard to earn a spot in the Black Stars.

The Hertha Berlin attacker is widely known as one of football's controversial figures, having been embroiled in a number of incidents throughout his career.



Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng made 15 appearances for the Black Stars between 2010 and 2014, scoring two goals.



In an interview with Accra based Asaase Radio Asamoah Gyan said Kevin-Prince Boateng was in the stands to watch Ghana during the 2006 World Cup.

“Kevin Prince Boateng is a good guy. The first time he came in he told me how much he loved Ghana and that he was in the stadium to watch us in 2006,” Gyan said.



“Kevin Prince Boateng came and showed what he could do. Those are the kinds of players I’d like to acknowledge. He was not in the plans of the coach, he had to fight his way in,” he added.