Former Celtic defender Mulgrew backs Mathew Cudjoe to really kick on at Dundee United

Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Former Celtic defender Mulgrew has backed Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe to 'really kick on' at Dundee United after making debut against Rangers.

The 18-year-old lasted for 55 minutes as The Terrors lost 2-0 to Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium last weekend courtesy goals from from James Tavernier and Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.



Anim Cudjoe has made two appearances for Dundee United across all competitions since joining the club from Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.



"Matty’s a really good player. He’s a young boy who needs game time," Mulgrew said as quoted by scotsman.com.



"It was a hard one for him against Rangers, not having a lot of the ball. When we do, it suits his style a lot more.



"He’s definitely one for the future. He can really kick on if he wants to, but for any young player, it’s a long, hard road with ups and downs.

"Hopefully he can come through for us and be a top player and go on to big things."



