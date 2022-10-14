0
Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips supports Amerado's new album

AAUvwnjQic0H1TAjDPL2GNphZH362EPsNNenW2XHATTkjws900 C K C0x00ffffff No Rj.jpeg Shaun Wright-Philips

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Shaun Wright-Philips, a former Chelsea winger, has appeared in a video supporting Amerado's next GINA album, set for release on October 25, 2022.

The icon urged his supporters to support the album when it was ultimately released in the video.

Amerado said the album will include his already-released song "Grace," which includes Lasmid, in a recent interview with Delay.

Additionally, he has announced collaborations with musicians S1mba, Laioung, Efya, Eno Barony, and others.

Shaun Wright-Philips played in the Premier League and Football League for Manchester City, Chelsea, and Queens Park Rangers, in Major League Soccer for the New York Red Bulls, in the United Soccer League for the New York Red Bulls II and Phoenix Rising FC, and at senior international level for the England national team.

The England international scored six goals in 36 appearances for the national team, which included selection for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

 

