Former Dreams FC striker Michael Sarpong joins Al Nahda in Saudi Arabia

Ghana international Michael Sarpong

Former Dreams FC striker, Michael Sarpong has secured a move to Saudi Arabia a week after he was declared as a free agent.

Sarpong has penned a two-year deal with second-tier side Al Nahda and he will now be based in the Asian country.



The 25-year-old was released by Tanzanian giants Young Africans last week despite joining them on a free transfer early this month.

He is expected to add more bite to the attack of the Dammam-based club as they aim to play top-flight football next season.



Al Nahda is Sarpong's third club since leaving Dreams in 2018. He previously played for Rayon Sports in Rwanda.