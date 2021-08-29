Former Elmina Sharks midfielder Geoffrey Acheampong on target in Finland

Ghanaian midfielder, Geoffrey Acheampong

Ghanaian midfielder, Geoffrey Acheampong enjoyed a great weekend in Finland as he scored to help his side RoPS win at home.

RoPS recorded a 3-2 win over VPS in a Finnish second-tier meeting that took place on Saturday at Rovaniemi's Football Stadium.



The former Elmina Sharks player did not take long to put his stamp on the match. In the first five minutes, he gave RoPS the lead with a superb finish.



VPS recovered from the poor start and they deservedly grabbed the equalizer before the break and went ahead in the 56th minute.

RoPS, however, came back into the game strongly and got goals through Vertti Hanninen and Srdan Vujaklija to take all three points.



They remain top of the league because of the victory while Acheampong can now boast of five-goal contributions in seven appearances this season.