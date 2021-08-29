Former Elmina Sharks midfielder Geoffrey Acheampong on target in Finland

Ghanaian midfielder, Geoffrey Acheampong enjoyed a great weekend in Finland as he scored to help his side RoPS win at home.
RoPS recorded a 3-2 win over VPS in a Finnish second-tier meeting that took place on Saturday at Rovaniemi's Football Stadium.
The former Elmina Sharks player did not take long to put his stamp on the match. In the first five minutes, he gave RoPS the lead with a superb finish.
VPS recovered from the poor start and they deservedly grabbed the equalizer before the break and went ahead in the 56th minute.
RoPS, however, came back into the game strongly and got goals through Vertti Hanninen and Srdan Vujaklija to take all three points.
They remain top of the league because of the victory while Acheampong can now boast of five-goal contributions in seven appearances this season.
- Kwame Peprah thankful to former club King Faisal after sealing Orlando Pirates move
- Kwame Kizito scores brace in Sweden in Falkenberg's away win against Vasteras
- Ghanaian coach Didi Dramani open to Kotoko return in future
- Afutu, Salifu, Awako and two others nominated for GPL Player of the Season award
- Coach Prosper Narteh-Ogum set to join Kumasi Asante Kotoko
- Read all related articles