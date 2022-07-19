Former England goalkeeper advocates for Tariq Lamptey to boost Man United team

Tariq Lamptey

Paul Robinson, a former England goalkeeper, believes Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey will be a good addition to Manchester United's squad ahead of the new season.

United has been active in the transfer market, acquiring players to bolster their squad. They've already signed Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia, but there are a few more on the way.



Ten Haag is looking to strengthen his right-back position, and ex-Tottenham Hotspurs player Robinson has suggested Brighton's Lamptey as a possible candidate.



“I think Wan-Bissaka is attacking as well, he’s just had the shackles put on him a little bit in the last couple of seasons.



“Lamptey is a good option, he’s a good player. Is he a huge improvement on Wan-Bissaka? He’s another quality addition to the squad,” Paul Robinson told Football Insider in an interview.



He added, “I’m not sure I can quite see that one. They’ll have a problem getting him out.”



According to Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old with 50 Premier League appearances is worth 18 million euros.

Lamptey is currently undergoing pre-season training with Brighton & Hove Albion. He is working hard to get in shape before the start of the new campaign.















