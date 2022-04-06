Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi marveled by Kenpong Football Academy after touring to see project

Officials of Kenpong Football Academy with Kwesi Nyantakyi

The ex GFA President and FIFA Executive Council Member who under his tutelage qualified the Black Stars for a historic three successive FIFA World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2014 were at Winneba to tour the incredible structures and facilities been laid down by the hardworking owner and President Kennedy Somuah Agyapong on Tuesday.

He was given a warm reception by "Kenpong Capuccino" himself as well as other staff and players of Kenpong Football Academy including CEO Thomas Boakye-Agyeman.



The former WAFU Zone B President, Kwesi Nyantakyi led by "Kenpong Capuccino" visited the nice looking team's hostel where the academy players are lodging, the state of the art gym, coaches apartment likewise the ultra-modern stadium and training pitches currently under construction at Winneba.



Nyantakyi was highly impressed and commended the leadership of Kenpong Football Academy for their great vision and supervision.



"Wow. I have been to most Football Academy centres in the country and I must say I am highly enthused with what I have seen here at Winneba. It shows clearly that the leadership have a great vision for football. You've done well and I know a lot of money is going into this project".



"This should motivate you the players to work hard and develop your potential because you can hardly get such good training facilities in the country at this lower level, even at the premier teams", said Nyantakyi.

Aside from his tour, the presence of Kwasi Nyantakyi also served as a big inspiration to the players. "We are happy to meet such a high profile personality who matters a lot in football. It reminds us that a lot of people are interested in our careers", said Captain Jamal Mohammed.



That was re-echoed by Afrim Bossman Deborah, a striker at Kenpong who is also with Ghana's National team the Black Starlets, saying " This will surely spur us on as up and coming footballers, I have heard about a lot of people in football including this man and suddenly I have started meeting them".



Team owner and bankroller Kennedy Agyapong and CEO Thomas Boakye-Agyeman were full of appreciation for Kwasi Nyantakyi for his visit and thanked him and his crew.



"We thank Nyantakyi for coming here today not only to tour our facilities but also to share football ideas with us. We are most grateful to him. He just touched on a lot of issues even outside football which can only push us to do more and make a great dream happen." these were the words of CEO Thomas Boakye-Agyeman, popularly called Tomm Krugger.