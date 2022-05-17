Former GFA chairman lauds stringent sanctions taken against Ashantigold, Inter Allies

AshantiGold football Club

Source: GNA

Lepowura Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula, Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has welcome the stringent sanctions taken against AshantiGold and Inter Allies in a match-fixing scandal.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Monday demoted the two aforementioned clubs to the third tier of Ghana's football and fined GHC 100,000 respectively after they were found guilty of manipulating the results of a match.



The said match happened in the last match of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, where AshantiGold thumped Inter Allies 7-0 with some bizarre goals scored during the encounter.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, Alhaji Jawula who was GFA Chairman from 1997 to 2001, said the punishment meted out to the teams involved, would deter others who want to mar the game and put it in disrepute.

"The magnitude of the sanction is in the right direction, and I think is the first of its kind in the top tier of Ghanaian football it clearly meant to deter other teams and it is a good precedent.



"Match-fixing has never been a good thing for the progress of the game and it should not be encouraged at all. I think the sanctions by the Disciplinary Committee are in line with the regulations of the GFA, so it is the way to go," he said.



He advised that similar stringent actions should be taken against issues of hooliganism at various match venues where perpetrators are left to face the full rigor of the law.