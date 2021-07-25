Former GFA presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Palmer to quit football

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, Tema Youth Owner

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku, popularly known as Palmer, is set to announce a decision to quit football after recent disappointments.

Palmer's mind, according to a repor, is made up as he does not want to have anything to do with football, anymore having invested so much in the sport and benefited considerably.



The owner of Tema Youth Football Club will reportedly hold a press conference to drop the news, which could see him dominate sports discussions across the country.



The latest move comes after his club's failure to secure promotion to Ghana Premier League.



Reports suggested that he was due to break the news after his side's last game of the season against Uncle Tee on Sunday (July 25).



Tema Youth haven't congratulated Accra Lions as they feel the Accra-based club benefited from dodgy decisions in the boardroom to secure Premier League qualification.

Palmer, also feels completely sidelined in the running of football in the country despite his wealth of experience, because he was disqualified from contesting the 2019 GFA presidential elections.



Many say Palmer was a heavy favourite and had he been cleared to contest, would have won the elections which made Kurt Okraku president.



Palmer failed the eligibility check and was disqualified. His appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport was later dismissed, bringing finality to the matter.



When Palmer launched his presidential campaign, his policy document featured top stars Thomas Partey and Michael Essien. These players at some point in their careers came into contact with the astute football administrator.