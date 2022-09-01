0
Former Ghana Premier League star battling for his life in US after car crash

Former Gpl Star Accident Emmanuel Baffour is in critical condition

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former AshantiGold SC striker Emmanuel Baffour is in critical condition with severe injuries after being involved in a car crash in Maryland, USA, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Baffour was returning from his usual night shift job when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision on Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in Cloverly around 6:30 am on Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, three patients were transported to the hospital, one adult [Baffour] with Priority 1 trauma (life-threatening) and two with Priority 3 trauma.

Baffour had to be extricated from his grey Nissan Sentra after being trapped inside of the vehicle.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

Baffour was one of the most prominent players for New Edubiase during the 2012 Ghana Premier League.

The 33-year-old clinched the top scorers gong with 21 goals as Edubiase finished 8th on the standings.

He made a solitary appearance for the Ghana Black Stars in 2012.

