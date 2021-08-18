Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan grateful to CAF for legendary recognition

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), for recognizing him as a legend of the sport.
Asamoah Gyan was a special guest at the star-studded event in Yaoundé on Tuesday night and played a role in the grouping of countries for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.
Ghana's all-time leading scorer, Gyan thanked Africa's football governing body for handing him a role at the event.
"Thank you, CAF for the recognition. Thank you Ghana and thank you Anthony Baffoe. God bless you all," the legendary forward Twitter with a video of himself at the AFCON draw.
The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of the Nations Cup along side North Africans Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.
Thank you @CAF_Online for the recognition. Thank you GHANA ???????? and thank you @AnthonyBaffoe. God bless you all. @AnimSammy @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/AkeDR575Az— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) August 18, 2021
