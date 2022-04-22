Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan recounts how club slaughtered sheep, fortified at a shrine before games in Europe  

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has confessed his club slaughtered sheep and fortified at a shrine before games in Turkey and India.

The 36-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities at the end of last season.



Ahead of his book launch on April 30, Gyan, who is on radio tour has disclosed top secret regarding ‘Juju’ in football during his days at abroad.



The former Udinese striker had stints with Kayserispor and NorthEast United in Turkey and India respectively.



Gyan, who has witnessed several superstitious practices throughout his football career says one thing that reigns is giving back to society.



In an interview with Angel FM, the former Sunderland marksman disclosed his club used to slaughter sheep's in Turkey whiles in India, players are taken to the shrine before the season starts.



“My juju is all about doing good to people. That is giving out to the needy,”

“I will urge everybody to do good. Help people, their words go a long way to affect you positively in life and these things helps man to become successful.”



“The strange thing I saw during my time in Europe was when I went to Turkey. Before a game, they slaughter a sheep in front of the bus, then in India, before the league season starts, they take us to the shrine for fortification,” he said.



Gyan is Ghana’s all time topscorer with 51 goals out of 109 matches.



He has featured in three World Cup tournament for Ghana from 2006, 2010 and 2014.



With six goals at the World Cup, he holds the record as the African with the highest number of goals surpassing Cameroon legend Rodger Milla with his goal against Portugal in 2014.