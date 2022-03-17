0
Menu
Sports

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah rallies support for Black Stars ahead of Nigeria clash

Kwesi Appiah James .jpeg Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah has rallied for support for the Black Stars ahead of the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria this month.

Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria next month with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.

The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.

Kwesi Appiah, who guided the Black Stars to secure qualification to the World Cup in Brazil 2014 has called on Ghanaians to support the national team when they face the Super Eagles.

“It is about Ghana and I will entreat all and sundry to rally behind the Black Stars against Nigeria for us to win”

“It is not going to be an easy game but I believe if we support the team wholeheartedly, we will be victorious,” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition
Akufo-Addo's 2016 tweet on cedi depreciation comes back to haunt him
Man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger breaks silence
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released
Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off
Ghanaian actress used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery
Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO
You’re setting Ghana on course for a civil war – Prof Adei to Mahama
Akufo-Addo instructed me to stop construction - Deputy Foreign Minister
Related Articles: