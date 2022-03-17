Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah rallies support for Black Stars ahead of Nigeria clash

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah has rallied for support for the Black Stars ahead of the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria this month.

Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria next month with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.



Kwesi Appiah, who guided the Black Stars to secure qualification to the World Cup in Brazil 2014 has called on Ghanaians to support the national team when they face the Super Eagles.

“It is about Ghana and I will entreat all and sundry to rally behind the Black Stars against Nigeria for us to win”



“It is not going to be an easy game but I believe if we support the team wholeheartedly, we will be victorious,” he said.