Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson reacts to Sports Ministry’s decision not to make World Cup budget public

Ussif Mustapha

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has reacted to Ussif Mustapha’s led Sports Ministry decision not to make the budget for the 2022 World Cup public.

The Sports Minister recently confirmed budget for Ghana’s participation in the World Cup 2022 has been approved but will not be made public until after the tournament.



Ussif disclosed government has budget for the entire tournament and that the amount will be made public when Black Stars’ campaign ends.



"We have budgeted for the entire tournament, and where we are going to reach will determine how much we are going to spend," he said on Saturday during Legends Walk.



“So until we finish the tournament we can’t tell you how much we are going to spend, but we have a budget estimated for the entire tournament.”



Reacting to the decision, the former Ghana defender said, “Everyone knows the situation at hand in the country, there is economic crisis, so if they make the budget public I think it is going to disorganize everything”



“We are in difficult times as a nation, for me, to play safe, I think they will prefer not to mention but if they go there and perform and the budget is disclosed there wouldn’t be any complain” he said.

FIFA are said to have paid $2 million to Ghana as preparation fee and will receive $10 million if they exit in the first round. This means Ghana are guaranteed $12 million.



Ghana are preparing to face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.



The World Cup will start on November 20 but Black Stars will play their first match on November 24 against Portugal.



After Portugal, Black Stars will play Korea on November 28 and then Uruguay on December 2.



Black Stars aim to reach the semi-finals for the first time.