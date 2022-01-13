Former Ghana defender Tony Baffoe rallies support for Black Stars after defeat to Morocco

Tony Baffoe

Former Ghana defender Tony Baffoe has rallied support for the Black Stars after suffering a defeat in their opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations game to Morocco.

The four-time African Champions lost their game on Monday after a disappointing performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat against favorites Morocco.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



According to the former Deputy Secretary General of CAF, there is still hope despite defeat in the first game against the North African side and has therefore called on Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the team.

“Let’s support the Black Stars, all is not over yet because we still have two games to play where we can get six points and qualify to the next round”



“Let’s keep our hope alive, like I always say the players sweat for the nation, sweat for the flag, sweat for the jersey” he said.



Ghana will take on Gabon in their second Group C game at the AFCON on Friday.