Former Ghana international Abubakar Jawando ‘Inkuku’ passes on

Former Ghana player Abubakar Jawando, popularly known as Inkuku has passed on, footballmadeinghana.com can confirm.
Jawando, 70, passed on in Accra after a short illness on Monday, February 28, 2022.
He left behind 8 children including Abdul-Wahab Jawando, head of sports for Marhaba FM and Gaskia TV and 17 grandchildren.
The former defender also worked with the Workers Brigade and the Armed Forces Volunteer Force.
He played for several Ghanaian clubs including Accra Standfast (1967-1968), Accra Hearts of Oak (1968-1970), Koforidua Eastern Rovers (1970-1971) and Swedru Fankobaa (1972 – 1980)
The late Jawando also had a short stint with Nigerian side Kano Pillars between 1971 and 1972.
He was a member of the Black Stars that won 3-1 against Romania in a friendly in 1971.
Below is the Starting XI of the Ghana side including Jawando that played against Romania in 1971:
Lante France
Boye Otinkorang
Abubakar Jawando
Sam Amartefio
Joe Dakota
Essador
Kwakye
George Alhassan
Joe Adjei
Christian Madus
Prince Amadu
The final funeral rites of the late Jawando will be held on Monday, march 7, at his residence in Dansoman in Accra.