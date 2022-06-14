0
Menu
Sports

Former Ghana star Derek Boateng visits Black Starlets at Cape Coast

Starlets Team 610x400.jpeg Black Starlets

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghanaian international Derek Boateng has visited the Black Starlets at their Cape Coast training ground to motivate and encourage them to let go of the past and focus on the next match against Togo.

The former Getafe and Dnipro midfielder was at the Cape Coast stadium on Monday to spend time with the team and to share a few words of motivation with the players ahead of the next match on Friday.

Derek Boateng didn’t play at the U-17 level but represented Ghana at the FIFA World Youth Championship in Argentina in 2001 - where the Black Satellites finished behind the host after losing 3-0 in the final.

The Black Starlets lost 4-2 to Nigeria in the opening game of the tournament and need a win against Togo to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Derek Boateng currently works as a scout for Right to Dream Academy – having spent a long spell in Europe spanning 16 years. The skilful midfielder featured for the likes of Getafe, Fulham, Beiter Jerusalem, AIK Stockholm, Eiber, Dnipro, Rayo Vallecano and FC Koln.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo