Former Great Olympics man Mathew Dunga weds Deborah Adinortey

Mathew Ofori Dunga and Deborah Adinortey

Former Accra Great Olympics centre back, Mathew Ofori Dunga walked down the aisle with his long time fiancée Deborah Adinortey two weeks ago in a solemn ceremony, Footballghana.com can exclusively confirm

The traditional wedding took place in Tema Community 25, on November 26, 2021.



It was well attended by his playmates at Great Olympics and Amidaus Professionals, journalists and coaches.



Dunga joined Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2019–20 Ghana Premier League.



He immediately became an integral member of the side that season forming a defensive partnership with Jamal Deen Haruna and Philip Nii Sackey.

The versatile defender featured in 12 league matches before the league was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He was named in the club's squad for the 2020–21 Ghana Premier League season, but after playing in four league matches, he picked up an ankle injury in a 2–0 defeat to Liberty Professionals on 13 December 2020 which forced him to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks.



The former Amidaus Professionals man is currently unattached.