1
Menu
Sports

Former Hearts CEO Mark Noonan wanted to build a football training facility in Ghana

20220825140848 8482b736b5662119c680dceff9b9b3278170c28fbed184beb966c8693537ff31 Former Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan was presented as the next commissioner of the Canadian Premier League and CEO of Canadian Soccer Business on Thursday, succeeding David Clanachan.

Mark Noonan intended to buy land for a new football training facility while working in Ghana.

Noonan had to provide two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two bags full of cash, and arrange for a cow to be brought once a year to seal the deal.

Noonan's experience as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana's oldest and most popular team, as well as his work with Major League Soccer and other sports assets, helped prepare him for his newest position.

Noonan stayed with Hearts of Oak for a year, during which time the club appointed former Ghana striker Kim Grant as head coach.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: