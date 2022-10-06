Former Hearts of Oak defender Amankwah Mireku doubtful on club's prospect at CAF Confederation Cup

Former Hearts of Oak defender Amankwah Mireku

Ex-Hearts of Oak skipper Amankwah Mireku says he is not expecting much from the club ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Phobians will travel to Mali to take on Real Bamako on Saturday, October 8, 2022 for the first leg encounter of the second round of the 2022/23 CAF second tier competition.



It will be David Ocloo's first game in charge of the club after being appointed as an interim coach, taking over from Samuel Boadu who parted ways with Hearts after a slow start to the 2022/23 season.



“I might not say much about confidence but then, I will say that I am so much interested when it comes to their performance so for me, the most important thing for them to do is that, they should elevate their performance from that of last year," Mireku told LUV FM.



"But for me, I am not expecting much from them because it’s a new team all together. Football is all about consistency but then, for you to have individual players, then you might not have a team.



"So for me, I think that’s what Hearts of Oak are lacking for now therefore I am not expecting much from them.

"If we could have these players for two-three years, then my expectation will go high,’’ he added.



The return leg will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on the weekend of October 14-16, 2022.



The winner of the tie will move to the play-off round where they will face one of the 16 losers from the CAF Champions League second round.



Hearts of Oak are Ghana’s sole representative in Africa following Asante Kotoko’s early exit from the CAF Champions League last Sunday in Kumasi.