Former Hearts of Oak goalie Clement Boye joins Defence Force club in Ethiopia

Clement Boye

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Clement Boye has signed for Ethiopia Premier League side Defence Force SC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Hearts of Oak shot-stopper penned a year deal with an option to extend after successfully completing his medicals and paper works.



Boye is expected to help the newly-promoted side to retain their top-flight status at the end of the 2021/2022 campaign.



The experienced goalie has had spells with Ethiopian side Dedebit FC and South African outfit Bidvest FC.

Boye signed for the Maltese first division club San Gwann FC in February 2021.



He also played for Amidaus Professionals in Ghana.