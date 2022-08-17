0
Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Taqadom

IMG 20220816 WA0040 Benjamin Afutu signing his contract

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey has completed a transfer move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Taqadom FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has joined the Saudi Arabia third-tier club on a free transfer. He penned a one-year renewable contract.

Afutu parted ways with Egyptian Premier League side Eastern Company FC back in June following a mutual termination and has since been unattached.

The midfielder joined the Egyptian club from the Hearts in September 2021 after a successful campaign where he helped the Phobians win the Ghana League and FA Cup.

There were efforts from Hearts for a contract extension deal but he refused and subsequently headed to the North African country.

Afutu failed to command a starting place in the Egyptian club having managed only 8 appearances before his departure.

He will team up with a former colleague at Hearts, Bernard Arthur to ensure Al-Taqadom return to the Saudi second-tier at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
