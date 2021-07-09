Former Hearts of Oak winger donates customized boots to current captain

Former Hearts of Oak winger, Isaac Mensah

• Isaac Mensah has presented boots to his former teammate Fatawu Mohammed

• He is confident the donation will motivate Fatawu to excel against Liberty



• A victory for Hearts on Sunday will confirm them as league winners



Former Hearts of Oak winger, Isaac Mensah, has donated a pair of boots to current Hearts skipper Fatawu Mohammed.



Isaac Mensah is reported by sports portal, Ghanasportspage, to have made the gesture as a means of motivating his former colleague ahead of their penultimate league match on Sunday.



Isaac Mensah is quoted to have said that he believes in the talent of Fatawu Mohammed and remains confident that the boots will inspire him to greater heights.



“Fatawu is my brother, I got him this customized boots because I believe in him soo much. I knew he would lead Accra Hearts of Oak to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy.

“I’m happy for him and I’m confident that, Come Sunday, Hearts of Oak will beat Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium and lift the Ghana Premier league officially,” Isaac Mensah said.



The donation will serve as a huge boost for Fatawu Mohammed who on Sunday, will lead his Hearts team against Liberty Professionals.



Hearts have been without a league title since 2009 but could wrap up their first league title in over ten years if they beat Liberty on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Coach Samuel Boadu, head coach of Hearts of Oak, is confident that his players will give his side victory on Sunday.



“I trust my boys to do well on Sunday. We know how important the game is and will ensure that we give fans something to cheer about,” he said.