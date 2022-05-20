Former Horoya AC forward Enoch Attah Agyei dreams of Black Stars call up

Enoch Attah Agyei

Former Horoya AC attacker Enoch Attah Agyei has spoken about his desire to represent the senior national team, Black Stars in future.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the enterprising winger said it will be a dream come true if he gets the opportunity to play for the national team.



He has therefore promised to work hard in order to achieve his dream of playing for the four-time African champions.



“It is my dream to play for the Black Stars one day and I hope I can achieve it. It all bounds down to hard, so I will work extremely hard to earn it”



“At the moment, I am a free agent but very soon I will sign for new club. I will prove my worth to the technical team of the national team after securing my move” he said.

The former Ghana youth star is without a club after leaving Guinian outfit Horoya AC few months ago.



He was on top form before parting ways with Horoya AC and is expected to join a new club before the start of the 2022/23 season.



The 23-year-old featured for Windy Professionals and Medeama before departing Ghana for greener pastures.



Atta Agyei moved to Tanzanian giants Azam FC after a fabulous campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup with Ghanaian side, Medeama in 2016 before joining Horoya AC in Guinea.