Former King Faisal coach Nurudeen Amadu says Alhaji Grunsah never interfered in his work

Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu, the former Faisal Head Coach, has denied claims that Club President Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah interfered with his duties before his resignation from the club on April 10.

Club owner Alhaji Grunsah was occasionally observed in the dugout, fueling speculation that Coach Nurudeen left because of attempts by the owner to control his decisions.



“Being the Bankroller, he brings in funds to run the clubs and if things aren’t going right, you can’t take that away from him. Everybody knows Alhaji is a very emotional President and football is an emotional sport,” Nurudeen told Accra based Asempa FM.



“He wants to see that the team delivers. He didn’t necessarily interfere with anything on the bench. He didn’t say Coach do this or do that,” he added.

After a 0-1 away loss to bottom-placed Elmina Sharks, Nurudeen Adamu resigned from his position at King Faisal. It was the club's sixth straight league defeat under his leadership since March 6, 2022.



King Faisal is currently 14th on the Ghana Premier League table with 30 points after 26 games.