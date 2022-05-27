1
Menu
Sports

Former Kotoko CEO mentioned in state lands grabbing saga

Dede Ayew Kk Sarpong Dr KK Sarpong with Andre Ayew

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko to face Medeama

KK Sarpong voted Kotoko best CEO of the 2000s

Sir John's leaked will causes controversy

Dr Desmond Kofi Kodua Sarpong, the former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been mentioned in the leaked document that contains some high-profile persons who acquired lands that belonged to the Ghanaian public.

Dr KK Sarpong’s name popped up in page eight of the document that lists some persons who previously held public offices who have acquired plots of land earmarked for the International Students Hostel.

The list also contains former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Freddy Blay, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond among others.

The document indicates that KK Sarpong made the acquisition when he was Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery.

Dr KK Sarpong served us deputy and substantive MD of TOR from 2003 to 2009 when the Kufuor government handed over to the Mills government.

In 2010, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu appointed Dr KK Sarpong as the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Under his reign, Kotoko chalked a number of successes and attracted quite a number of sponsorships, including a deal with Sunderland.

He left the position in 2013 after Otumfuo declined to renew his contract. He was recently rated as the best the CEO Kotoko have had since 2000.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Martey is no hypocrite! 'The real hypocrites' wanted him to 'shut up' - Manasseh
Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns
I shall return – Adwoa Safo
Lecturers fume as aspiring NPP chairman storms UCAES campus, drives students out
NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands
Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma celebrations
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition