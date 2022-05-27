Former Kotoko CEO mentioned in state lands grabbing saga

Dr KK Sarpong with Andre Ayew

Dr Desmond Kofi Kodua Sarpong, the former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been mentioned in the leaked document that contains some high-profile persons who acquired lands that belonged to the Ghanaian public.



Dr KK Sarpong’s name popped up in page eight of the document that lists some persons who previously held public offices who have acquired plots of land earmarked for the International Students Hostel.



The list also contains former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Freddy Blay, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond among others.

The document indicates that KK Sarpong made the acquisition when he was Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery.



Dr KK Sarpong served us deputy and substantive MD of TOR from 2003 to 2009 when the Kufuor government handed over to the Mills government.



In 2010, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu appointed Dr KK Sarpong as the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Under his reign, Kotoko chalked a number of successes and attracted quite a number of sponsorships, including a deal with Sunderland.



He left the position in 2013 after Otumfuo declined to renew his contract. He was recently rated as the best the CEO Kotoko have had since 2000.

